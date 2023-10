NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. At least 2,215 Palestinians, including 700 children, have been killed over the past week in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Hamas-controlled areas, CNN reported citing UNICEF.

"According to the latest reports by local health authorities and media, at least 2,215 Palestinians were reportedly killed, including over 700 children, and more than 8,714 people wounded, including more than 2,450 children," CNN said quoting UNICEF spokeswoman Sara Al Hattab.