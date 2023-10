TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked several military sites of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon in response to mortar shelling of Israeli territory earlier in the day, the IDF press service said.

"The IDF’s aircraft, artillery and tanks delivered strikes on several military locations of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon in response to mortar attacks on Israeli territory earlier today," the statement said.