Armed people hit with drone while trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. An Israeli drone delivered a strike on a group of armed men who were attempting to cross into Israel from Lebanon as the Mount Har Dov area in the Golan Heights was being shelled with mortars, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"Simultaneously with the mortar attack on Mount Har Dov, the IDF delivered a strike on the terrorist cell that was trying to get into Israeli territory. The strikes disclosed a terrorist cell suspected of intending to fire anti-tank rockets toward Israel. An IDF aerial vehicle hit the cell," the statement said.

The press service added that during the shelling of the Har Dov area, "about 30 mortar shells were fired at Israeli territory, some of them crossed into Israel."

"In response, the IDF struck the launch sites and continues to deliver strikes on Lebanon," the military said.

The press service said earlier that the IDF reported shelling by Lebanon and returned fire.