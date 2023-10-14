Palestinian authorities have no information about hostages held by Hamas – envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestinian authorities have no information about hostages of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"No, and Israel does not have any [information about Hamas hostages]. The most important thing is to stop the war and the killing, and then we can start looking. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working there, Turkey, many countries are working on this issue," the ambassador said when asked about the information on the Russian hostages.