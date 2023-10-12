At least 50 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air force raid on Gaza Strip

BEIRUT, October 12. /TASS/. The Israeli air force launched a series of attacks on populated areas in the Gaza Strip early in the morning. According to Al Mayadeen TV channel, 450 ground targets were attacked in Gaza City, Jabaliya and Khan Younis.

According to medical sources, the death toll has risen to 51 since midnight, 281 were taken to hospitals.

The biggest number of strikes occurred in the Sheikh Radwan, Al-Karama and Khalaf-Barak neighborhoods, where multistorey buildings are located. Most of the victims and injured were brought from there.

UN agencies said the massive bombing had led to an increase in the flow of refugees from Gaza. According to them, 338,000 people left dangerous areas.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas on the planet, with 2.3 mln people living on the area of 360 square kilometers live 2.3 million people. Most of the residents are refugees who drag out a miserable existence.