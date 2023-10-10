Israeli military says several mortars were fired from Syria, returns fire

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said several mortars were fired at the country from Syria.

"Some time ago, a number of mortars were fired from Syria at Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. According to the military, some of the projectiles crossed into Israeli territory, while others, tentatively, fell in an unpopulated areas.

Israeli artillery is returning fire, the IDF said in a separate statement.

"Israel Defense Forces are returning fire with artillery and mortars, targeting the origin of the shelling from Syria," the IDF said in a statement.