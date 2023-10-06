Japan building approach to Russia relying on national interests — foreign minister

TOKYO, October 6. /TASS/. Tokyo is building its approach to the issue of cooperation with Moscow relying on its national interests, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a press conference.

"Japan and Russia are neighboring countries, which is why, if necessary, we build an appropriate approach [to cooperation with Russia] relying on the national interests. We also firmly stick to the line of solving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," she said when asked to comment on a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the relations between the two countries.

Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 5, that Russia is not against "opening the window" in the relations with Japan. Moscow is expecting Tokyo’s initiative as it was the Japanese side that imposed sanctions against Russia, he added.