Venezuela working to arrange its foreign minister’s visit to Russia — MFA

SOCHI, October 4. /TASS/. Venezuela is working to arrange for its Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto to visit Russia, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Ron told TASS on the sidelines of the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"We are working on a plan for his visit," he said. "Our relations are very strong and we are looking for any opportunity to meet and discuss different issues."

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez earlier said that the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, will travel to Russia to attend the Russian Energy Week from October 11-13 and a high-level commission meeting. A diplomatic source earlier told TASS that her delegation will include the Venezuelan foreign minister.