Belarusian Air Force practices strikes, protection of ground convoys

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. The Belarusian Air Force's attack aircraft and helicopter gunships are practicing strikes and measures to provide protection for ground convoys during the just-started combat readiness checks of the armed forces, Air Force and Air Defense Commander Colonel Leonid Davidovich has said.

"Attack aviation crews are currently practicing an air strike at one of the military proving grounds. The crews were briefed on the targets and given the coordinates minutes before the flight," Davidovich said in a video released the Defense Ministry’s press-service. He added that the helicopter crews were escorting troop convoys moving to the designated areas.

The combat readiness check is being conducted on orders from President Alexander Lukashenko under the general guidance of the Security Council’s State Secretariat. The purpose is to test the readiness of military units for coping with the assigned tasks. The troops involved are marching to designated areas for subsequent combat training.