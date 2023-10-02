Aliyev considers Azerbaijan's experience in restoring territorial integrity unique

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called his country's experience in restoring territorial integrity unique.

"Our experience of restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty is unique in its own way. We put an end to the conflict imposed on us. We have protected our dignity. We have restored justice and international law," the Azerbaijani president said, speaking at the opening of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku.

According to Aliyev, the time for peace in the Caucasus has now come. "Our agenda is peace in the Caucasus, peace in the region, cooperation, joint benefits," he emphasized.