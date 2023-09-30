Hungary says Ukraine’s decision on OTP Bank insufficient, not to endorse military aid

BUDAPEST, September 30. /TASS/. Hungary considers Ukraine’s decision to temporarily suspend the OTP Bank’s status as "international sponsor of war" insufficient and therefore still will not endorse provision of EU military aid to Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mate Paczolay said.

"No significant changes have happened due to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine’s temporary suspension of the OTP Bank’s status as an ‘international sponsor of war.’ Hungary’s position is clear: until the OTP Bank is removed from this list, Hungary will not participate in EU’s further funding of arms shipments to Ukraine," the spokesman told MTI.

On September 29, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced a suspension of the status of Hungary’s largest bank, the OTP, and five Greek maritime companies as "international sponsors of war," assigned to them for cooperation with Russia. The Bureau expressed its hope that this decision will lift Hungary’s block on EU’s 500-million-euro transfer for military aid to Ukraine and will prevent Greece from blocking another package of anti-Russian sanctions. The Ukrainian agency made it clear that it will permanently remove these companies from its list only after they stop their business ties with Russia.