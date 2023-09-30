Over 100,000 internally displaced persons relocate to Armenia from Karabakh

YEREVAN, September 39. /TASS/. Over 100,000 internally displaced persons have relocated to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, Nazeli Bagdasaryan, spokesperson for the country’s prime minister, said at a briefing.

"A total of 100,417 internally displaced compatriots entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of noon (8:00 a.m. GMT - TASS). A total of 21,043 vehicles have been relocated and 81,139 people have been registered," she specified.

Karabakh’s population stood at about 120,000 before hostilities broke out on September 19.