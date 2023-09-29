UN mission to visit Karabakh in coming days — Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry

BAKU, September 29. /TASS/. A UN mission will travel to Nagorno-Karabakh in the coming days under the auspices of the UN coordinator in Baku, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"After the counterterrorism measures (Baku announced the launch of a military operation in Karabakh on September 19 - TASS) several days ago, Azerbaijan has invited relevant UN bodies to the Karabakh region. This trip is taking place in the coming days under the auspices of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan in accordance with the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the UN and Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that the visit will shed light on Azerbaijan’s current humanitarian activities in the region. The Foreign Ministry added that members of the delegation will also be shown how the reconstruction of infrastructure is progressing, as well as what is going on with "the disarmament of illegal Armenian armed forces," and the seizure of weapons and ammunition.

On September 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Baku was willing to arrange a trip to Karabakh for UN officials. The president underscored back then that efforts were being made to ensure that Armenians in Karabakh were given all the rights guaranteed in Azerbaijan’s national legislation, in line with international norms.