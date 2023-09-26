Missile that fell down in Transnistria not tracked by Moldovan defense ministry

CHISINAU, September 26. /TASS/. Moldova’s Defense Ministry did not track the flight of the missile, fragments of which fell down in Transnistria, Moldovan government spokesperson Daniel Voda said on Tuesday.

"Much is unclear on this matter. The Defense Ministry does not confirm that any unidentified objects flew in the national airspace. Chisinau’s representative to the united control commission will issue inquiries to specialists to learn the details," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the military of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria confirmed that the missile fragments that were found on Monday belonged to an S-300 system, Oleg Belyakov, co-chair of the united control commission for managing the peacekeeping operation, told Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"It has been documented that damaging agents of an S-300 missile were found in Chitcani. Fragments were marked as manufactured in 1968," the presidential press service quoted him as saying.

"The incident proves the relevance of the peacekeeping operation mechanisms. Everyone understands that the missile did not fall down from the moon. This is a result of combat operations in Ukraine’s territory. We must reassure people, investigate the matter and draw a line under it," Krasnoselsky said.

According to Transnistria’s Interior Ministry, missile fragments were found in his vegetable garden by a resident of the village of Chitcani. The man said he had heard the sound of something heavy falling on the ground at about two in the morning. No one was hurt.

Moldova’s authorities refrained from commenting on the incident, saying that they have no verified information about what happened on the Dniester’s left bank, an area they don’t control.

Earlier, four instances of fragments of Ukrainian missiles falling on Moldova’s territory were reported. Following one of these incidents, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed protest to Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov. Later, a Russian embassy employee was expelled from the country.

The united control commission comprising delegations from Russia, Moldova, and Transnistria, is tasked with steering the peacekeeping operation.