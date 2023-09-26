Over 14,000 coronavirus cases registered in Russia in past week

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than 14,000 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past week, which was 23 times less than in the same period last year, Russia’s sanitary watchdog said on Tuesday.

"More than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 were registered during the year’s 38th week, which was 23 times less than a year ago," it said.

As of September 25, Russia’s national database of SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences VGARus had more than 278,000 genome sequences of the virus on file as a result of whole-genome and fragment sequencing. Some 190,000 of them are attributed to the Omicron strain.