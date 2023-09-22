Biden promises Zelensky small batch of ATACMS missiles

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Washington will provide a small batch of ATACMS tactical missiles to Kiev, NBC has reported.

No details as to when the decision would be announced officially or the dates of deliveries were mentioned.

The Washington Post reports that the US administration is close to authorizing the delivery of ATACMS missiles armed with cluster warheads.

ATACMS missiles capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers can be launched with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. Kiev has repeatedly asked Washington for these weapons.