Russia, Iran to enshrine their military-technical cooperation in long-term treaty

TEHRAN, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will make their military-technical cooperation an item of the bilateral treaty on long-term cooperation, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"As you know, a long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia is now being drafted, and it includes military-technical cooperation. This will lay a good groundwork for the development of relations between the two countries," Bagheri said. "On orders from Iran's spiritual leader, we are trying to develop relations with Russia for the long term."

According to Bagheri, thanks to the leaders of both countries, Iran's relations with Russia are developing and "acquiring new and diverse aspects."

The Iranian military commander also said that, as a result of changes around the world, it is becoming obvious that "the era of unipolar world, which was imposed by the United States, is coming to an end and the world has entered the era of multipolarity."

He added that Iran and Russia hold similar views, and this was reaffirmed, among other things, by the discussions that were held recently at an international security conference in Moscow.