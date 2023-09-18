EU’s 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions to be presented in early October — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, September 18. /TASS/. The European Union is ready to start discussing the 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions, which may be presented as early as next month, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

New restrictions may be presented in the first half of October, according to their information. Sanctions may be announced during the EU-US summit, which is also scheduled for October, though its precise date has not been given yet, the agency said.

The European Union has adopted many packages of economic and individual sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine. Restrictions on Russian businessmen, journalists and companies are among them.