High-ranking US officials plan to visit South Korea

SEOUL, September 13. /TASS/. High-ranking officials from the United States plans to visit South Korea for talks on a number of issues, including security, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the report, "ranking US officials from the departments of defense and commerce will soon travel to South Korea for talks on ways to enhance the countries' joint deterrence against North Korea's evolving nuclear threats."

The agency says that the visits will take place "amid North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia."

Earlier, it was reported that Kim had arrived in the Primorye Region on Monday. After a welcoming ceremony at the Khasan station, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

Prior to that, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un would take place in the coming days. The Korean Central News Agency also reported on the DPRK leader's upcoming visit to Russia. The DPRK's state radio Voice of Korea said that Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on the afternoon of September 10 on a special train heading for Russia.