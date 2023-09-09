Consensus reached on joint declaration at G20 summit - Modi

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a joint declaration was agreed on at the G20 summit. He also suggested that the leaders of G20 members adopt the document.

"On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi said at the summit.

The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore. Russia is represented at the summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.