Baku says Armenia building up forces on border with Azerbaijan, in Karabakh

BAKU, September 8. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said it had briefed foreign diplomats about the situation in the region, including the buildup of Armenian troops and military equipment on the border between the countries and in Karabakh.

The briefing was held by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev and presidential envoy for special assignments Elchin Amirbekov, the ministry said in a statement.

"In recent days, both along the undemarcated [Armenian-Azerbaijani] state border and in the Karabakh region, there has been an intensification of military provocations accompanied by an increase in military construction works. Armenia is openly digging new trenches, erecting fortifications, building up personnel and military equipment to engage in a reckless military gamble," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the statement, a note was made at the briefing that the Armenian armed forces of about 10,000 people continue to be illegally stationed on Azerbaijani territory.

"Dozens of tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 units of heavy artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of units of various electronic warfare equipment, about 200 mortars are currently deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed," the statement said.

Yerevan, in violation of its commitments, provides technical, military, logistical and financial support for the deployment of these forces, which are "funded directly from the Armenian state budget," the statement said.