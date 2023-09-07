Depleted uranium rounds need to be in Ukraine before Abrams tanks arrive — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks should arrive in Ukraine prior to the delivery of the US-made tanks, expected this fall, US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has told reporters.

When asked to comment on the timeframe of the depleted uranium rounds’ delivery, she said: "I would let the Ukrainians announce when these rounds will arrive. We've said pretty publicly that we expect the tanks to be arriving in Ukraine sometime in the fall. But I just don't have more specifics to offer. I refer you to the Ukrainians to announce when they actually arrive."

She confirmed that the Pentagon’s goal was to have the rounds specifically in time when the tanks arrive.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Defense announced additional security assistance worth $175 mln for Kiev. The latest package for the first time includes depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news briefing that the aid package also includes additional air defense equipment, artillery munitions, and anti-tank weapons. Abrams tanks will arrive on the Ukrainian battlefield soon, she specified.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described Washington’s supplies of depleted uranium rounds to the Kiev regime as a criminal act that may trigger an escalation.