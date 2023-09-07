US to use Finland's Rovaniemi airport in Lapland bordering Russia

STOCKHOLM, September 7. /TASS/. The US Air Force plans to use the Finnish airport Rovaniemi (located in the Finnish region of Lapland bordering Russia), the newspaper Iltalehti has said.

As the newspaper notes, the Finnish authorities have confirmed this. According to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the implementation of a new agreement on defense cooperation, being negotiated by Helsinki and Washington, "will lead to at least some US presence in Finland". The talks, Iltalehti points out, have reached an "advanced stage."

A statement released by the Finnish Foreign Ministry on August 25 said that Finland and the US have completed three rounds of talks on a new defense cooperation agreement, which began to be discussed a year ago. The negotiation process may last one or two years.