{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date*1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title + ' '}}{{newsPoint.subtitle}}

US to use Finland's Rovaniemi airport in Lapland bordering Russia

According to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the implementation of a new agreement on defense cooperation, being negotiated by Helsinki and Washington, "will lead to at least some US presence in Finland"

STOCKHOLM, September 7. /TASS/. The US Air Force plans to use the Finnish airport Rovaniemi (located in the Finnish region of Lapland bordering Russia), the newspaper Iltalehti has said.

As the newspaper notes, the Finnish authorities have confirmed this. According to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the implementation of a new agreement on defense cooperation, being negotiated by Helsinki and Washington, "will lead to at least some US presence in Finland". The talks, Iltalehti points out, have reached an "advanced stage."

A statement released by the Finnish Foreign Ministry on August 25 said that Finland and the US have completed three rounds of talks on a new defense cooperation agreement, which began to be discussed a year ago. The negotiation process may last one or two years.

Pashinyan changing country’s politics to align with West — experts
It is believed that the Armenian prime minister is taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine, trying to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan with the help of the West
Read more
Over 100 Russia’s requests for extradition of criminals turned down by EU since 2022
Most of the refusals came from Poland, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said
Read more
Ukraine’s former PM Azarov says Ukrainian losses could top 500,000 people by end of year
"They deliberately record people that were killed as missing in order not to pay welfare," Nikolay Azarov stressed
Read more
Hungary doesn’t want to hear US lectures on democracy — foreign minister
"If they can disqualify one of the main candidates in an election, we will not accept any criticism from them about how our political system functions," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Experts from USA, Germany, other countries to observe election in Zaporozhye Region
The electoral committee of the region noted that they are "eady to meet everyone
Read more
Another Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region — defense ministry
The ministry said earlier that a Ukrainian drone was downed in the Bryansk Region at about 6:30 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Blinken to discuss action plan in Kiev following failed Ukrainian offensive — expert
Dmitry Suslov speculated that the visit might produce a decision whether to negotiate with Russia from a position of weakness or, on the contrary, to prepare Ukraine's next offensive as early as next year
Read more
Unfriendly countries discussing Russia’s possible expulsion from Interpol
The head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Valery Kalachev, noted that such a procedure is not provided for by the charter of the organization
Read more
Pashinyan changing country’s politics to align with West — experts
It is believed that the Armenian prime minister is taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine, trying to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan with the help of the West
Read more
US intelligence planning various assassination plots against Niger’s new leadership — SVR
It is also pointed out that there was nothing new about the US resorting to such "dirty methods"
Read more
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
Read more
NATO has no proof UAV wreckage in Romania was from deliberate Russian attack
"We are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg added
Read more
Pentagon cancels flight test of first US hypersonic missile
According to the media, the decision raises questions about the program’s schedule and whether the US Army can meet its goal of declaring the weapon initially combat capable by September 30
Read more
Ankara confirms readiness to mediate ceasefire in Ukraine — Turkish Defense Ministry
The ministry also reiterated that Turkey maintains interactions with Russia, Ukraine and the UN on extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Read more
Iranian general praises CSTO joint exercise in Belarus
"During the exercise, we saw that armed forces of all participating states used their skills at the highest level," General Naser Buhluli stressed
Read more
Interpol has data on over 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices
Read more
US to provide Ukraine with depleted-uranium rounds — Pentagon
The package also includes additional air defense equipment, artillery munitions and anti-tank weapons
Read more
Over 90 countries confirm participation in One Belt One Road summit — Chinese MFA
Leaders of countries, ministers, as well as representatives of the business community, will take part in the summit, Mao Ning noted
Read more
Russian embassy in Pyongyang rotates diplomatic, technical staff for first time since 2019
The Russian diplomats noted that since the pandemic began, they have been "for many months and years seeing off" their colleagues
Read more
Ukraine’s top diplomat says Kiev to refrain from firing Taurus missiles beyond borders
Commenting on potential talks with Russia, Dmitry Kuleba warned that "Ukraine will not cede a square meter of its territory"
Read more
US rules out international control of its biolabs — Russian Defense Ministry
Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov recalled that back in 2001 the United States blocked work on a legally binding protocol to the BTWC, thus completely excluding the possibility of international control of its military-biological research
Read more
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region — governor
No one was hurt, no damage was done, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Armenia-US military drills do not help stabilize regional situation — Kremlin
"Russia continues to fulfill its commitments as a security guarantor; Russia carries on with its attentive, scrupulous, consistent and constructive work both with Yerevan and Baku," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 100 men in Zaporozhye area overnight — acting governor
The Russian forces destroyed nine artillery pieces, two mortars, two tanks and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight
Read more
Blinken announces new US assistance to Ukraine worth more than $1 bln
Of this amount, $665.5 million will go to military and civilian assistance
Read more
G20 members fail to nail down wording on Ukraine while preparing declaration — Reuters
The summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10 in person
Read more
Washington notified Moscow about Blinken’s visit to Kiev in advance — diplomatic source
The Secretary of State will stay in Ukraine for two days and will discuss combating corruption, among other things
Read more
US-made Abrams tanks face destruction like other West-supplied weapons — Donetsk official
Denis Pushilin emphasized that the delivery of another batch of Western military hardware to the frontline would not reverse the situation
Read more
British defense chief confirms Challenger 2 tank destroyed in Ukraine
"We gifted 14 of these Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. We accept that in the war zone, there can be material losses," Grant Shapps said
Read more
Japan launches carrier rockets with its first lunar lander
Prior to this, the launch of the module was postponed several times due to bad weather conditions
Read more
Western pressure on Russia balancing on edge of direct military conflict — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also lamented that the NATO allies "chose to pursue a non-stop malicious expansion and efforts toward military and geopolitical absorption of territories in the zone of Russia’s essential interests in an assertive way"
Read more
Russia calls on Moldova to avoid politicization of energy cooperation — MFA
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Gazprom has been a reliable supplier of energy resources for decades
Read more
Russia to develop ties with North Korea regardless of what other countries think — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether DPRK leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s losses in Kupyansk area amount to more than two platoons
According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a mortar near Novoyegoryevka and Revucheye
Read more
Russian Armed Forces to have new Ratnik-3 outfit with built-in exoskeleton
According to Army commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, it will be an outfit of a totally new level by all components
Read more
Hungary’s top diplomat urges immediate talks on Ukraine before things get worse
"Today, the conditions for peace talks are far better than any that there will be tomorrow and far worse than yesterday’s," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russia insists CSTO members prioritize holding drills with their allies — senior diplomat
Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the South Caucasus country will hold a joint military exercise, Eagle Partner 2023, with the United States on Armenian soil on September 11-20
Read more
Port infrastructure facilities damaged in Odessa Region
According to Oleg Kiper, efforts are being made to repair damages
Read more
US pushes Ukraine to war, special military op continues — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov made this statement, commenting on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may announce the allocation of additional financial aid to Kiev
Read more
Baku concentrates troops on border with Armenia, near Nagorno-Karabakh — Armenian PM
Nikol Pashinyan urged the international community and UN Security Council member countries to take serious steps to prevent another explosion of tensions in the region
Read more
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Read more
Russia's FSB foils illegal export of components for military aircraft to West, Ukraine
Over 100 components for combat aircraft, $117,000 and 59,000 euros were seized
Read more
Russian forces repel 14 Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area
The Russian army has also repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Khimik in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Gazprom disagrees with Moldova’s stance on debt, plans to defend its rights
The company noted that the audit report was not adopted by the supervisory board of Moldovagaz, as required by the agreements between Gazprom and the Moldovan government
Read more
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
Read more
Romania’s president demands probe into suspicious drone debris
Klaus Iohannis urged to initiate a professional investigation into the origin of the UAV components
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, down 41 Ukrainian drones
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 467 Ukrainian warplanes, 248 military helicopters, 6,467 unmanned aerial vehicles, 436 surface-to-air missile systems since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia first to wipe out Challenger 2 tank in 30 years — report
Only one such tank, which entered combat in 1994, was hit in 2003 in Iraq, but that tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident, not an enemy attack
Read more
Wagner PMC 'does not exist' today, Kremlin reminds London
Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the UK’s plans to deem the private military company a terrorist organization
Read more
Ukrainian counteroffensive to fold in 6-7 weeks, US administration thinks
According to the report, one viewpoint is that "Ukraine’s army, having thrown in most of its reserves prior to breaking the second line of Russia’s defenses, and taking heavy casualties attempting to breach it, is unlikely to get far"
Read more
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
Eager to see Russia’s defeat West misjudged its potential — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that at the beginning of 2022 he had a chance to see some "absolutely fantastic forecasts predicting a 'collapse' of the Russian economy in a matter of months amid tightening sanctions"
Read more
Armenian people wise enough not to ‘buy into’ NATO’s influence — senior Russian diplomat
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, "rapprochement with NATO is unlikely to turn into positive results for anyone in terms of ensuring their own security"
Read more
Journalists from unfriendly countries not accredited to Eastern Economic Forum — Kremlin
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023
Read more
Ethnic Jew covering up glorification of Nazism in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president said this is best understood by ordinary people in Israel
Read more
US politician dismisses administration’s claims about transparency of military aid to Kiev
"This is a joke funnier than any Zelensky could have written in his prior career as a comedian," Vivek Ramaswamy said
Read more
Press review: Blinken in surprise visit to Kiev and US, Armenia to hold joint army drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 7th
Read more
Election in new regions to be held for first time under Russian laws
The voting will take place from September 8 to 10, as in the majority of Russian regions
Read more
US’ decision to supply depleted uranium munitions to Kiev inhumane — Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission noted that Washington is deliberately transferring weapons of indiscriminate action
Read more
Baltic Fleet ships practice massive strikes with Kalibr missiles
The Baltic Fleet’s strike group consisting of small missile ships The Grad, The Odintsovo and The Sovetsk practiced a massive strike with Kalibr missiles against targets simulating a detachment of warships of a hypothetical enemy and critical coastal facilities
Read more
Lavrov points to risks of Asia-Pacific region's militarization driven by NATO penetration
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the attention was also brought to the ASEAN system of coordination in the spirit of constructive, non-politicized dialogue and creative cooperation
Read more
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Read more
East Asia Summit
Read more
Moscow opens new subway stations, enabling rides to Vnukovo Airport
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that 70 kilometers of tunnels had been built
Read more
US theft of Russian assets shows risk of doing business with Washington — Russian diplomat
"So, as regards the reliability of the US jurisdiction for investment <…>, I recommend that everybody first of all recall these statements and intentions whenever they consider working with the Americans again," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Two drones shot down in Rostov-on-Don, one falls down in city center, hurting one civilian
As a result, several passenger cars were damaged, governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said
Read more
Ukrainian commander reports complex situation on three segments of line of engagement
Over recent days, Ukrainian media outlets have been reporting that Kiev was forced to redeploy its reserves from the country’s south to the east
Read more
US supplying depleted uranium weapons to Kiev qualifies as criminal act — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, "hundreds of materials have been compiled and dozens of discussions have been conducted involving leading experts, environmental activists, medical doctors, and specialists in the chemical interactions in nature between minerals and living beings"
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Deposed Gabonese president Ondimba free to leave country — interim president
General Bris Oliga Nguema, president of the transitional period of Gabon, read on national television in a statement saying that Ali ben Bongo Ondimba is free to move
Read more
British American Tobacco sells business in Russia
When the transfer of business is completed, the new structure will be known as the ITMS Group
Read more
Putin not planning to address G20 summit, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian foreign minister will carry out the entire work at the summit
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force hits Ukrainian saboteur training base — defense ministry
It is reported that the Russian armed forces have destroyed up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as five tanks in the South Donetsk area
Read more
Russian-US dialogue on arms control is non-systemic — Russian deputy foreign minister
According to Sergey Ryabkov, this will not change in the near future
Read more
Russia does not simply accept US use of funds from sanctioned companies for Ukraine
"We consider all situations involving the blocking, arrest, or other withholding of funds related to Russia's state, private, or mixed property abroad as criminal activities," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
German politician speaks out against supplying Kiev with depleted uranium shells
On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that it had approved another $175 million military aid package for Kiev
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar with drones — operational services
It is specified that the main blow came to the 14-storey residential building
Read more
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
Read more
Shelling near nuclear facilities underscores Kiev's irresponsibility — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow expects the IAEA leadership to draw the necessary conclusions from the situation
Read more
Risk grows of open military clash erupting among nuclear powers in Asia-Pacific — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that progress in nuclear disarmament and nuclear arms control is impossible without respecting the principle of equal and indivisible security
Read more
G20 agree to grant membership to African Union — Bloomberg
This decision stems from the wish to give the AU members a greater say on global issues
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost at least 20 servicemen near Novodonetskoye in 24 hours — DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian army undertook at least four unsuccessful attempts to breach Russian defense in this area
Read more
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Read more
Russian, Indian foreign ministers agree to step up coordination in UN, SCO, BRICS, G20
Practical steps to continue developing trade, economic and energy cooperation, collaboration in the field of transportation, as well as financial cooperation were discussed
Read more
Russian diplomat calls EU's remarks about Armenia joining NATO ‘grand fantasy’
"Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and we proceed from reality," Alexander Grushko stated
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Russia continues to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov refrained from further commenting on the nature of the preparations being made and the deadlines for completing the assigned tasks, citing the lack of relevant instructions
Read more
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Read more
Panda cub at Moscow Zoo steadily gaining weight
At the end of August, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russia's first-ever giant panda cub had been born at the Moscow Zoo
Read more
Russian aircraft deliver nine airstrikes on Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky, the crew of a Su-34 bomber delivered an airstrike on the place of temporary deployment of the 43rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the village of Peschanoye
Read more
Volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund as of September 1 reaches to $139.98 bln
Currently, 5.224 bln euro, 279.77 bln Chinese yuan, 508.27 tons of gold in impersonal form, and 6.775 bln rubles are placed on the accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia
Read more
Russia, Ukraine need neutral negotiating platform — Zaporozhye governor
"It could launch the beginning of more extensive talks. And something could grow from this as a result," Yevgeny Balitsky specified
Read more
Drone shot down in Moscow’s Ramensky district — Moscow mayor
No damage or casualties were preliminarily reported from the site where the fragments hit the ground, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
US decision to provide Kiev with depleted uranium shells harbinger of 'bad news' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov highlighted the fact that the use of such projectiles had previously "pushed up the number of people suffering from cancer and other diseases"
Read more
Three buildings, several cars damaged in central Rostov-on-Don after drone fall
One person sought medical assistance with incised wounds of his legs
Read more
Russia maintains contact with US on humanitarian issues, no dialogue on rest — diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the United States shows reluctance to discuss subjects that are meaningless without Russia, which shows that other things are a priority for Washington
Read more
Russia remains committed to treaty banning nuclear weapons test explosions — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the parties discussed Moscow's interaction with the CTBTO Preparatory Commission
Read more