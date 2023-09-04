Romania's Defense Ministry refutes reports Russian drones crashed on its territory

BUCHAREST, September 4. /TASS/. Romania's Defense Ministry has denied reports that Russian drones allegedly crashed on the country's territory last night.

"The Ministry of National Defense categorically refutes information that Russian drones allegedly crashed on the national territory of Romania on the night of September 3-4," the press service of the Romanian ministry said in a statement. It that "the offensive means used by Russia did not create a direct military threat to the national territory or territorial waters of Romania."

The Defense Ministry assured that it had taken "measures to ensure stronger vigilance" on land, at sea and in the country's airspace, and was tightening security on the eastern flank "in accordance with national and allied plans."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia used drones to strike a Ukrainian shipbuilding facility in the northwestern part of the Black Sea last night, where crewless boats were being assembled from imported components.