NATO fails to heed warnings about dangers of conflict with Russia, Hungarian premier says

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he had warned the US and NATO that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to a major clash with Russia, but thus far they have not heeded his warning.

"If any Western country would send any boots on the ground (deploy troops to Ukraine - TASS) that would mean a direct war between the West and Russia. And we are in a Third World War immediately. It’s a very dangerous moment now," Orban said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, who published a video of the dialogue on his page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

"Absolutely [it is obvious] not [just] for me [but for] everybody on the street. Ordinary citizens are aware that we are living in a very dangerous moment; so, the Third World War [is] knocking on our door. So, we have to be very, very careful. And that’s my message always to America as well as [the] NATO summit: Be careful," Orban emphasized.

When asked what kind of response he had received to his warnings, Orban said that neither Washington nor NATO had heeded them.

"They are bigger, therefore they are more clever, so that’s always the case," the Hungarian prime minister explained, summing up Washington’s thinking in a nutshell.