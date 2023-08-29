US announces new $250 mln package of assistance to Ukraine including HIMARS rounds

WASHINGTON, August 29. /TASS/. The US has announced a new $250 million package of assistance to Ukraine including HIMARS and artillery rounds, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield. It includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances," he said.

The package is valued at $250 million, according to the statement.