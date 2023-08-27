Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The zone of action of the air raid alert, announced at night, has spread to the entire territory of Ukraine. This is according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone. By 03:23 a.m. Moscow, air raid alert was issued in the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. After 15 minutes, it was announced in Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Chernigov regions and Kiev.

At 04:03 a.m. Moscow time, air raid alert covered all the western regions of the country.