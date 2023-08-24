UN concerned about drone strikes on Russian cities

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. The UN is concerned about the shelling of Russia's border areas and drone attacks on Russian cities, such actions against civilians and infrastructure are strictly prohibited by international law, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at a meeting of the Security Council.

"We are also concerned about the possible impact on civilians of the shelling of Russian border communities and drone attacks deep inside Russia, including Moscow," DiCarlo said. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure - wherever they may occur - are indefensible and strictly prohibited under international law," she pointed out.