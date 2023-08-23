Global management should be provided by combined efforts — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. Global management should be provided by combined efforts based on the UN Charter, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit.

"The international legislation should be adopted by combined efforts with the participation of all countries and it should be based on principles and norms of the UN Charter," he said.

Xi Jinping also urged to strengthen global management, noting that it will help the global community to better use the resources for development and counter challenges.

The BRICS summit is being held in South Africa from August 22 through 24.