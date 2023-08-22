Egypt insists on talks to peacefully resolve Niger crises — MFA

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. Egypt supports all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger and prevention of escalation that could destabilize the region. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said. official Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Egypt stresses the importance of maintaining dialogue to advance a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger that would guarantee the preservation of the security and stability of the country and the brotherly people," the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid reaffirmed "Egypt's support for all efforts to resolve the crisis in a way that preserves Niger's democratic system, sovereignty and stability <...> and prevents any escalation that could destabilize the region."

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Leaders of the ECOWAS countries slapped harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the mutinous soldier release Bazoum, or face the use of force.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said upon returning from the ECOWAS summit in Abuja on August 10 that the leaders of the group’s member countries had agreed to start a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.

Abdel-Fatau Musah, the commissioner for peace and security at ECOWAS, said on August 18 that the date of the group’s military interventionin Niger had been determined but wouldn’t be announced as yet. He made the statement following a meeting of chiefs of General Staffs of ECOWAS member countries that took place in the capital of Ghana.