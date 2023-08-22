Little G7 can do to influence decision of BRICS member states — Japanese expert

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) may co-exist in reality or could conceivably be in a confrontation, but the G7 can do little to influence the decisions of the BRICS member states, University of Tokyo Professor Kazuto Suzuki told TASS in an interview.

"BRICS, to my mind, is not gathered based on norms and values but for the common goal to secure independence. In this way, BRICS may oppose to norms and values that are carried out by G7 countries, but that is up to BRICS countries. G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries," Suzuki said.

"Conceptually, G7 and BRICS might be confronting each other, but in reality, there are a lot of room for co-exist," the expert noted.

Japan can well continue maintaining economic relations with developing economies categorized as the so-called "Global South," Suzuki said. "I think those countries in the so-called Global South are the partners for the diversification of the supply chain and alternatives to the Chinese market. It does not matter if they are willing to join the BRICS or not because membership does not mean that Japan cannot make an economic partnership with them," he concluded.

The BRICS summit is being held this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.