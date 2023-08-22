{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Little G7 can do to influence decision of BRICS member states — Japanese expert

It is reported that G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) may co-exist in reality or could conceivably be in a confrontation, but the G7 can do little to influence the decisions of the BRICS member states, University of Tokyo Professor Kazuto Suzuki told TASS in an interview.

"BRICS, to my mind, is not gathered based on norms and values but for the common goal to secure independence. In this way, BRICS may oppose to norms and values that are carried out by G7 countries, but that is up to BRICS countries. G7 countries have very limited means to react or repress to the decisions of BRICS countries," Suzuki said.

"Conceptually, G7 and BRICS might be confronting each other, but in reality, there are a lot of room for co-exist," the expert noted.

Japan can well continue maintaining economic relations with developing economies categorized as the so-called "Global South," Suzuki said. "I think those countries in the so-called Global South are the partners for the diversification of the supply chain and alternatives to the Chinese market. It does not matter if they are willing to join the BRICS or not because membership does not mean that Japan cannot make an economic partnership with them," he concluded.

The BRICS summit is being held this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.

G7BRICS
Ukraine crisis
Significant progress achieved at consultations on grain deal — newspaper
According to the source, an alternative route of the grain corridor without Russia is irrational
Putin to take part in 15th BRICS summit on August 22-24 via video link — Kremlin
According to the press service, the head of state will inform the summit participants about the priorities of Russia’s presidency in BRICS, which will begin in 2024
Denmark to green-light Ukraine’s use of F-16s but only on own territory — Defense Ministry
"It is important that they will be used for self-defense in Ukraine. The idea is so that the planes are not used for an attack on Russia," Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Russian Su-30SM fighter wipes out Ukrainian seaborne recon drone near Black Sea gas rigs
A day before that, the Kiev regime attempted to attack facilities on Russian territory by aircraft-type drones
Press review: BRICS summit to push back on West’s bullying diktat and Army-2023 highlights
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 21st
Military intervention in Niger to destabilize situation in Africa — Erdogan
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara may play an important role in settling the conflict in Niger and talks on this matter are being held by the foreign ministry
Russian troops seize three Ukrainian army’s strongholds near Avdeyevka, says DPR head
It is noted that Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area
Russian paratroopers repel Ukrainian attack on western outskirts of Artyomovsk
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the paratroopers destroyed most of the enemy personnel
Four Kiev drones intercepted while trying to attack Russia — defense ministry
The department said no one was hurt
Lavrov arrives at BRICS Summit in South Africa
The Russian diplomat's plane landed at the South African Air Force base in Waterkloof
Japan, US plan to deploy missiles in Asia threatens Russia's security — Security Council
The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a possible location for these weapons
US Department of State approves possible $12 bln Apache helicopter sale to Poland
According to the relevant document, the Polish authorities had previously requested permission from the United States to purchase 96 such helicopters, as well as various spare parts, systems and weapons
Russian battalion repulses Ukrainian attacks in South Donetsk area for several days
"The servicemen of the eastern battlegroup show courage and heroism in the performance of combat tasks," battlegroup East spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Syrian air defenses in process of repelling Israeli missile attack
According to the SANA agency, the Israeli Air Force is attacking military positions in the vicinity of the Syrian capital
F-16 supplies to Ukraine cannot change course of special military operation — expert
It is reported that although it is still possible to put the fighter jets in the air and even try to conduct some air battles with them or use them for air strikes, they are not the kind of military armada that can change the situation in the airspace of the special military operation zone anyway
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
About 600,000 residents in Kherson Region plan to vote in elections
This number also includes those who intend to vote in extraterritorial polling stations, said Marina Zakharova, chairperson of the regional electoral committee
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
BRICS Summit in South Africa to be important historical milestone — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that he is ready to interact with the highest echelon of power of African states "for the sake of common development and strengthening peace in the world"
Crashed Luna-25 lunar probe’s thrusters operated longer than required — Roscosmos chief
It is noted that the thruster shutdown did not occur normally in accordance with the cyclogram but under a time cutoff and it operated for 127 seconds instead of 84
US authorities urge Americans to leave Belarus as Lithuania closes border checkpoints
Lithuania previously suspended the operation of two road checkpoints on the border with Belarus "due to the geopolitical situation and to reduce threats to national security"
Medvedev advises Europe not to get carried away with its 'toy plane games'
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, who called this decision "a good day for Ukraine" and for Europe
Russian forces thwart Kiev’s attempts to bring reserves to Kupyansk area, says official
The Ukrainian military is sustaining heavy losses and "has no personnel to replenish troops," Vitaly Ganchev said
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Kiev’s newly built host airfields for F-16s to be wiped out before paint dries — experts
It is noted that the Russian Armed Forces will wait until the construction work reaches a certain point and then carry out strikes to destroy what has been built
Turkey to continue efforts to resume grain deal, settlement in Ukraine, Erdogan reiterates
"We will make efforts to reopen the grain corridor on fair conditions, which will meet the expectations of all parties, as we believe that a fairer world is possible," the Turkish leader stressed
Russia’s Goryachkina defeats Bulgaria’s Salimova to win 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup
This was Alexandra Goryachkina’s second appearance in the final of the World Chess Cup as she previously faced Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk in 2021, eventually losing to her
BRICS expansion driven by desire to become alternative to collective West — Serbia's Vucic
"Thus, the geopolitical game is becoming more and more interesting," the Serbian leader noted
Japan setting course for militarization, following US lead — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "in recent years, the Anglo-Saxons have been trying to get Japan involved in their reckless geopolitical intrigues"
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Ukraine’s army loses 1,500 troops in Zaporozhye area over 10 days — regional governor
"These are huge losses and the price for the illusory success on the international scene," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Russia’s MFA slams Estonia’s plans to restrict Russians’ right to vote in local elections
"Since the relevant bill was put forward by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ party, it is likely to be pushed through parliament," Maria Zakharova noted
US, Austria kept Russia away from UN events — Russian diplomat
"We consider this not only as a failure by the UN host country to fulfill its obligations but also as a desire to exert political influence on the talks on the convention," Dmitry Bukin stressed
Moscow Region governor confirms interception of two drones, no injuries
The shockwave shattered windows in an apartment block and damaged cars, Andrey Vorobyev wrote
Russian recon officers, assault team seize Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman
The combat mission was carried out by an assault group with the support of T-90 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles
Russian forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian army’s strategic reserve in Zaporozhye area
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
Putin congratulates Russia on National Flag Day, calls it a symbol of unity
According to the President of Russia, on August 22, 1991, the white-blue-red flag, established by Peter I as the official state flag, was again raised over the country
Two Ukrainian drones crash off Crimea after being jammed by Russia
Russian military suppressed drones by means of electronic warfare
Japan informs Russia of difficulties in forecasting effects of NPP water discharge
According to the Kyodo agency, we are talking about the impact of this process on the state of atmospheric air in the region
Italian general sees no chance for Ukrainian military victory
According to Marco Bertolini, Kyiv's goals are unattainable
Frequent launches to help fix ‘teething problems’ of lunar missions – expert
Head of the Applied Infrared Spectroscopy Laboratory of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology Alexander Rodin noted the need to "fly more, and not only to the Moon"
Ukrainian Defense Ministry complains airborne brigade hit because of media reports
Anna Malyar pointed out that publication of information about relocation of Ukrainian forces, which was not openly published by the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is a criminal offense that carries imprisonment of between five and eight years
BRICS could contribute to creation of fairer settlement system – Dutch expert
Publicist and political scientist Ab Gitenk said that the association plays an important economic role
Russia to improve Armata tank based on its use in special op — source
A source in the military-industrial complex did not specify what exactly is planned to be changed
Windows shattered in apartment building in Moscow satellite city of Krasnogorsk
Several parked cars were also damaged
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s M777 howitzer, 120mm mortar in Kherson area
It is reported that in the Kakhovka direction and the island zone, Russian forces destroyed three Ukrainian fire emplacements
Finnish president says OSCE might serve as platform for Moscow-Kiev talks in 2025
According to Sauli Niinisto, if by 2025 the war is over, the OSCE and its various instruments can help promote peace and a new, lasting security order
New European security architecture impossible without Russia — Austrian foreign minister
"Whatever happens, Russia will remain our largest neighbor geographically, will remain the leader in the number of nuclear warheads," Alexander Schallenberg said
All of Russia’s past flags, symbols must be respected — Putin
The people of Russia certainly have special feelings for the white, blue and red flag, the Russian president said
