Syrian serviceman injured in Israeli air attack on Damascus — SANA

BEIRUT, August 22. /TASS/. Syria’s missile defenses have repelled an Israeli air strike on military facilities on the outskirts of Damascus, a spokesperson for the country’s top brass told the SANA news agency on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, one Syrian serviceman was injured. Unspecified damage was also reported.

"The attack of Israeli aggressors was committed at 11:05 p.m. [local time, same as Moscow time]. The adversary conducted a missile strike from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights," he said. "Missile defenses engaged aerial targets, shooting down several missiles above southern and southeastern suburbs of the capital."

According to the Dubai-based Al Hadath television, at least two Shia militiamen were killed in the attack, and an unspecified number of them were injured.

Earlier, Al Hadath said the strikes were targeting areas near Damascus International Airport, housing ammo depots of Shia militia groups that support the Syrian armed forces.

On August 7, Israeli planes attacked the Al Kiswah neighborhood west of Damascus and the airfield of Al-Dimas. According to a spokesperson for the Syrian armed forces, four Syrian servicemen were killed and four injured while repelling the Israeli aggression.

According to Al Hadath, Israel has attacked the territory of Syria 22 times in 2023, striking 50 ground targets. A total of 28 Syrian servicemen and 22 members of Shia militia groups were killed in these attacks.