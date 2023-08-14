Armenia slams Azerbaijan’s report of border shelling as disinformation

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry has slammed as disinformation Baku’s report of Azerbaijani positions coming under Armenian fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that the Armenian Armed forces shelled Azerbaijani combat outposts along the eastern and southeastern parts of the border between 10:45 p.m. on August 13 and 7:05 a.m. on August 14 is not true. It is nothing but disinformation," the Armenian Defense Ministry stated.

Earlier on Monday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the positions of the country’s armed forces on the border with Armenia had come under fire.