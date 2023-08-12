ECOWAS parliament divided over invasion into Niger — TV

RABAT, August 13. /TASS/. The parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has so far been unable to come to terms over the invasion into Niger amid serious disagreements in its ranks, Al Jazeera reported late on Saturday.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the ECOWAS parliament planned to send a delegation to Niger for talks with rebels.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is reportedly in telephone contact with the outside world.

The ECOWAS leaders had previously demanded that the rebels release Bazoum by August 7, threatening to use force among other options. The organization said it was resolved to restore constitutional order in Niger. Upon returning from the summit, President of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders agreed on launching a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.