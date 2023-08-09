Ukrainian drone intercepted near Energodar targeted area outside ZNPP, says Rosatom CEO

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The target of the Ukrainian drone intercepted near Energodar on Wednesday was outside the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Renat Karchaa, adviser to the CEO of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosenergoatom, told TASS.

Earlier, law enforcement officials told TASS that Russian forces had intercepted a Ukrainian attack drone flying towards the ZNPP near Energodar. The drone may have targeted a compartment with nuclear fuel storage, the law enforcement officials added.

"According to the information we have, the target of this drone was other important facilities outside the Zaporozhye NPP," Karchaa said, "Nevertheless, this does not eliminate the permanent threat to the Zaporozhye NPP from the Kiev regime, including in connection with its active use of drones."

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe‘s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.