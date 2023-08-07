Niger's military authorities send reinforcements to border with Nigeria, Benin

PRETORIA, August 7. /TASS/. Niger's military authorities have sent additional troops to the border areas with Nigeria and Benin, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

The reinforcements were sent following a decision by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (the central authority after the coup), the channel said.

The day before, the rebels who seized power in Niger imposed a ban on flights in the national airspace and accused unnamed countries of preparing aggression against Niger.

At the beginning of August 7, the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which demanded that the rebels restore constitutional order in Niger and release the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, expired.