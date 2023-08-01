Algeria cautions against foreign interference in Niger

RABAT, August 1./TASS/. Algeria is adamant about the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and supports Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate president, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a communique made public on Tuesday.

"Algeria reaffirms its deep sense of urgency for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and for respect for the requirements of the rule-of-law state. In this regard, the Algerian government reaffirms its support for Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate president of the Republic of the Niger," the foreign ministry said.

"Constitutional order must be returned through peaceful means so as to prevent brotherly Niger and the entire region from sliding further into problems of insecurity and instability, while our peoples - into misery and destitution," the Algerian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

"Algeria therefore cautions, calls for prudence and restraint in the face of aspirations of foreign military intervention, which unfortunately appear to be real and feasible options, while being factors that only complicate and exacerbate the current crisis," the document said.

Algeria and Niger share a land border of over 950 kilometers.

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced on national television the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the activity of political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdurahmane Tchiani had become the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody.