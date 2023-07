YEREVAN, July 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has never discussed the possibility of Nagorno-Karabakh's accession to Russia.

"I have never discussed this issue. It does not concern me in any way," Pashinyan told reporters at a press conference.

He also pointed out that Armenia was discussing the possibility of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians living in their own homes in their own country.