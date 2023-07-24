Police disperse all protesters against judicial reform in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. A spontaneous protest rally against Israel’s judicial reform held in Tel Aviv on Monday night has concluded, according to the Ynet news portal.

The rally was held near government buildings in the eastern part of the city with protesters lighting bonfires and attempting to block a major intracity freeway, the Ayalon Highway. Law enforcement was using water cannons for crowd control.

According to Ynet, in the early hours on Tuesday, the police completely dispersed all the protesters. In all, 10 police officers have been injured in clashes with the protesters and 18 demonstrators have been detained accused of attacking police officers, arson, and violating public order.

Mass protest rallies broke out on Monday night across Israel after members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, passed by majority vote in the second and third readings, the first bill in a set of legislative judicial reform initiatives. In several regions, the protesters attempted to block traffic on major highways. In some areas, law enforcement was using mounted police or water cannons for crowd control.