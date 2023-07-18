Situation in Jenin stabilizes after escalation — Palestinian envoy

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The situation in Palestine’s Jenin has practically normalized after yet another round of escalation with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Tuesday.

"The general situation is almost normal," the diplomat said replying to a question on the matter.

The diplomat pointed out that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, following a visit to Jenin, invited all Palestinian organizations to a meeting in Cairo on July 30 in order to discuss further steps. "It is necessary to make sure that all aspects would have normalized before this meeting," Nofal noted.

Overnight on July 3, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a large-scale operation in Jenin and a nearby camp for Palestinian refugees. On July 5, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the military had eliminated "the terrorist breeding ground" in Jenin in the two days of the military operation. On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that Israeli troops would return if Jenin goes back "to being a hotbed of terror."