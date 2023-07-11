NATO-Ukraine council implies joint actions on equal footing — statement

VILNIUS, July 12. /TASS/. The Ukraine-NATO council will envisage joint activities and consultations between the sides as equal partners, the alliance said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"The security of Ukraine is of great importance to Allies and the Alliance. To support Ukraine’s further integration with NATO, today we have agreed a substantial package of expanded political and practical support," the document says. "We have decided to establish the NATO-Ukraine Council, a new joint body where Allies and Ukraine sit as equal members to advance political dialogue, engagement, cooperation, and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO."

"It will provide for joint consultations, decision-making, and activities, and will also serve as a crisis consultation mechanism between NATO and Ukraine," it says.