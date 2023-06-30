Indian PM tells Putin he supports steps taken after June 24 developments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for the actions taken by Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 developments, the Kremlin press service said on Friday after his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In connection with the June 24 developments, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the resolute actions by the Russian authorities to defend law and order, and ensure stability in the country and security of its citizens," it said.

The phone call was initiated by the Indian side. The leaders agreed to continue communication.

Earlier this week, Putin held phone calls with the presidents of the United Arab Emirates and Iran, the Saudi Crown Prince and prime minister, the Emir of Qatar, and the King of Bahrain, who also expressed support for the actions of Russian leadership over the June 24 developments.