PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. Police have used tear gas at aggressive participants of a ‘white march’ in Nanterre, held in memory of a teenager killed by a patrolman.

According to a TASS correspondent, demonstrators continue to throw bottles, firecrackers and stones at law enforcers. By now, the participants have passed half of the route. Their number, according to the Interior Ministry, has grown to 6,000 people. Among them are many young people and migrants from Africa and the Middle East.