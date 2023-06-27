IN BRIEF: Preparing for war guarantee of peace; no color revolution in vacuum — Lukashenko

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Painstaking preparations for a potential war are a guarantee of a peaceful life, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a special ceremony for presenting insignia to newly promoted generals, according to the BeltA news agency. The Belarusian leader’s press office had announced his high-profile speech well in advance.

Lukashenko remarked on the phenomenon of color revolutions, and spoke about insurrectionary plots being hatched by the opponents of the Belarusian authorities.

TASS has summarized the Belarusian president’s key remarks.

On combat readiness

- "For thirty years I have been preparing for war. This explains why we live under peaceful skies today." This is a result of "painstaking day-to-day work," which is not always visible but requires tremendous effort.

- "We must be stronger than the threat that hangs like a shadow over our land again - and once again emanating from the West." But, Minsk has the technical capabilities to counter this threat.

- The Belarusians will always be stronger than any challenge because they "know how to defend their land."

About color revolutions

- "No color revolution can occur if the fundamental grounds for it don’t already exist in the given country."

About a common homeland

- "It was painful to watch the events that took place [on June 24] in southern Russia. Not only for me; many of our citizens took these events close to heart. Because there is only one Fatherland."

- "I have issued all necessary orders to put the army on full combat alert."

On the Belarusian opposition’s criminal activities

- "Our defectors are scrambling." "They are eager to show to their [Western] handlers that they have achieved at least some results. They’ve even managed to publish their latest edition of calls to action and plans. They’re trying to create the impression that they are ready to stage the latest scenario of an ‘armed uprising’; they feel the need to report something [to their handlers]."