India’s position on Ukraine unlikely to change after PM Modi’s visit to US — diplomat

NEW DELHI, June 20. /TASS/. India’s position on the situation in Ukraine is unlikely to change after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes his state visit to the US, says Ajai Malhotra, a renowned Indian diplomat, formed Ambassador of India to Russia, and Chairman of the Advisory Committee to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"India is a re-emerging power with a foreign policy characterized by independence of judgment and action. This also guides our attitude towards the Ukrainian crisis on which India's approach has been mature and well balanced," Malhotra told TASS.

He noted that New Delhi has been calling for peace and resolution via negotiations from the start.

"While prioritizing its own national interests, India has encouraged an early end to warfare and for diplomacy and dialogue to work out a solution that comprehensively addresses the long-term security concerns of Russia as well as Ukraine. India’s position on this is unlikely to change due to the State Visit to USA," the diplomat said.

The diplomat underscored that India acts in its own interest, first and foremost.

"India is sufficiently well endowed in every sense, so as not to be a camp follower or serve as a regional balancing entity for anyone," he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his state visit to the US Tuesday. During the visit, he will hold the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York, will meet with US President Joe Biden and other officials in Washington and will speak before the US Congress.