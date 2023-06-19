NATO arsenals depleted, must be replenished as soon as possible — Stoltenberg

BERLIN, June 19. /TASS/. NATO weapons and ammunition stockpiles are depleted and must be replenished as soon as possible, NATO Secretary General said, speaking at the Day of German Industry economic conference in Berlin Monday.

"We also need a more robust defense industry, and some of you are present here today. Our weapons and ammunition stocks are depleted and need to be replenished, not just in Germany, but in many countries across NATO," Stoltenberg told German industry representatives.

"Last week I had the privilege of engaging in a productive meeting with defense industry representatives. We discussed how to best ramp up production, secure supply chains, and remove barriers to our cooperation. This is key to sustain our support to Ukraine and assure our own defenses," he continued.

Following the June 15-16 meeting of NATO defense ministers, Stoltenberg said that a years-long program of arms shipment to Ukraine, which will be implemented even after the conflict is over, will be discussed during the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius. According to Stoltenberg, NATO seeks to take the militarization of Ukraine to a level that would make a conflict with Russia impossible.

He has also been repeatedly underscoring recently that Ukraine’s accession to NATO can only be discussed after Kiev’s victory over Moscow.