African mission lays foundation for peace process in Ukraine — South African authorities

PRETORIA, June 18. /TASS/. The African peace mission’s visits to Russia and Ukraine have paved the way for promoting peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the South African president’s office said on Sunday.

"President [of South Africa Cyril] Ramaphosa has today, 18 June 2023, concluded a two-days working visit to the Ukraine and the Russian Federation where African leaders proposed a path for peace to the 16 month long conflict between the two countries," it said. "The proposal presented by African leaders on a mission to Ukraine and Russia has created a foundation for future engagements that will contribute to a road to peace and resolution to the devastating conflict."

The African delegation came out with a number of key elements that a vital for beginning the movement toward peace. "Some of the elements include the de-escalation of the conflict; release of the prisoners of war and children, adherence to the principle of the UN Charter on Sovereignty; ensuring that there is humanitarian support for those in need and post war reconstruction amongst others," it said. "The Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia has wrapped up its first round of engagements with both warring parties to the conflict."

"President Ramaphosa is encouraged by the warm reception that the delegation received from the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia," it added.

The delegation, including President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Senegal Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, special envoy for the president of the Republic of the Congo Florent Nsiba, and special envoy for the president of Uganda Ruhakana Rugunda, arrived in Kiev on a peacekeeping mission on Friday and after the meeting with Zelensky headed to St. Petersburg where it met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. On behalf of the delegation, Ramaphosa presented a ten-point plan that could prompt the peace process in Ukraine. The mission is expected to continue consultation with the Russian side during the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July.