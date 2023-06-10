Canada seizes Russia-owned An-124 aircraft to hand it over to Ukraine, says Trudeau

OTTAWA, June 10. /TASS/. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Kiev on a surprise visit, announced that Canada was seizing a Russian-owned An-124 (Antonov) cargo aircraft and starting the process of forfeiting the aircraft to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The news agency did not elaborate.

An An-124 Ruslan cargo aircraft, owned by Russia’s Volga-Dnepr air carrier and chartered by the Canadian government, landed in Toronto on February 27, 2022, carrying a cargo of Covid tests from China. The aircraft had landed two hours before Canada closed its airspace to Russian aircraft over the Ukraine crisis. Despite the fact, the flight was delayed and the crew were accommodated at a hotel. Later the crew flew back to Russia.