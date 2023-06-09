UK’s Royal Air Force claims Russian planes intercepted near Swedish airspace

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. British Royal Air Force (RAF) Eurofighter Typhoon and Swedish Air Force Gripen jets intercepted a Russian Aerospace Force Il-20 reconnaissance plane, escorted by a Su-27 fighter, the RAF said in a statement Thursday.

"RAF Typhoons and Swedish Air Force Gripens were scrambled this evening to intercept a Russian Air Force IL20 COOT A and Su-27 FLANKER B flying close to @NATO and Swedish airspace. The RAF fighters from 140 EAW are currently deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission," the RAF tweeted.

The RAF underscored that Russian pilots did not enter the Swedish airspace.

"The Russian aircraft were not complying with international norms and failed to communicate with the relevant Flight Information Regions (FIRs) however, remained in international airspace and flew in a professional manner," the statement says.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian military aircraft carry out their sorties in strict compliance with international air law.