Tucker Carlson points to Kiev’s possible role in Kakhovka dam burst

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. US political commentator Tucker Carlson pointed at the Kiev government’s possible role in the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in the first installment of his new show released on Twitter on Tuesday night.

"So, if this was intentional, it was not a military tactic, it was an act of terrorism," Carlson said, commenting on the incident. "Blowing up the dam may be bad for Ukraine, but it hurts Russia more, and for precisely that reason the Ukrainian government has considered destroying it. In December, the Washington Post quoted a Ukrainian general saying that his men had fired American-made rockets at the dam’s floodgate as a test strike."

"So really, once the facts start coming in, it becomes much less of a mystery what might have happened to the dam. And a fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up, just as you would assume they blew up Nord Stream - a Russian natural gas pipeline - last fall," the journalist continued. "And, in fact, the Ukrainians did do that, as we now know."

Fox News said on April 24 that it had parted ways with Carlson, one of its most popular political commentators who repeatedly criticized the US government and its policy of unconditional support for the Kiev government. Carlson announced in May that he would re-launch his political show on Twitter.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using missiles fired from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The gate valves of the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, causing water to pour out uncontrollably.

As of now, the water level in Novaya Kakhovka has risen to above 12 meters. Fourteen settlements have been flooded and up to 80 are at risk of being inundated. People are being evacuated from neighboring settlements. However, according to local authorities, large-scale evacuations are not necessary. Farmlands along the Dnieper have been washed away. There is a risk of the drying out of the North Crimean Canal, which feeds water to Crimea.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences.